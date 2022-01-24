JCS: N. Korea Fires 2 Apparent Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

ⓒ KBS News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Thursday that North Korea fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day.

The JCS said in a text message to reporters that it detected the launch from the area of Hamhung in South Hamkyung Province at around 8 a.m.

It added that the military is closely monitoring the North Korean movement and maintaining its readiness posture.

Military authorities are reportedly analyzing the launch, such as the range and type of projectile.

The launch comes just two days after the regime launched two projectiles presumed to be cruise missiles. It also marks the North's sixth provocation this year, including four rounds of ballistic missile tests.

North Korea later said that it had successfully conducted test launches of long-range cruise missiles and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles this week.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the Academy of National Defense Science carried out the test launches to update the long-range cruise missile system and confirm the power of conventional warheads for surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

The KCNA said the two tactical guided missiles precisely hit an island target.

It also said the two long-range cruise missiles launched on Tuesday flew for nine-thousand-137 seconds and hit the target island 18-hundred kilometers away.

Prior to the KCNA announcement, the top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States shared deep concerns over North Korea's recent series of missile launches in phone talks Thursday, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his American counterpart, Sung Kim, shared the view that it's imperative to prevent further exacerbating the current situation.

They agreed to continue cooperation with relevant parties to resume dialogue with North Korea.

The envoys have talked on the phone after each provocation and a mention of "deep concern" in their latest talks reflect how gravely they view the matter.

Despite the continued launches, the U.S. maintains a diplomatic approach while South Korea has indicated that more active gesture by the allies are necessary to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.