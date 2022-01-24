300-Won Deposit to be Imposed on Disposable Cups from June

ⓒ KBS News

Starting in June, a deposit of 300 won will be imposed for the use of disposable cups at some 38-thousand coffee shops, bakeries and fast food chains across the nation.

The environment ministry said on Monday that related revisions will take effect on June 10, with a 40-day advance notice starting on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ministry had outlined plans to ban the use of single-use plastic cups at cafes starting in April.

While the 300 won deposit is charged when purchasing a drink in a disposable plastic or paper cup, it can be redeemed when the user returns the cup or any other disposable cup to the participating stores.

From the second half of 2023, the ministry plans to ban restaurants and coffee shops from providing wet tissues wrapped in plastic. It will also ban discount chains from using PVC-based plastic wrapping in packing meat and fish products starting in 2024.