Doctor Prisoner (10) 얘기 좀 해

Lines

오정희: 어머 깜짝이야!

Jung-hee: You scared me!

나이제 : 어, 여기 계셨네

Yi-je: Oh, you were here.

오정희: 뭐야 얘네들.

Jung-hee: Who are these kids?

나이제: 인사해 제 동생이고요, 그리고 소금씨 동생 한빛, 이쪽은...

Yi-je: Say hello. This is my sister Sogeum and her younger brother Hanbit. And, this is…

한소금: 한소금입니다.

So-geum: (Nice to meet you.) I’m Han So-geum.

오정희: 소금인지 설탕인지 내가 알 바 아니고

나랑 얘기 좀 해.

Jung-hee: I don’t care whether you’re Sogeum or Daegeum. I need to speak with you.





Expression of the Week

얘기 좀 해 ((I) need to speak with you)





얘기 – n. talk; conversation; words that one exchanges with others

하다 – v. to do; perform, to perform a certain move, action, activity, etc.





Casual – 얘기 좀 해

Semi-polite – 얘기 좀 합시다. 얘기 좀 해요.





>>This expression is often used when you have a problem or complaint with the hearer and you need to “have a talk” with that person.





>>The expression is often used to someone who is of lower rank or younger. To someone who is older or of a higher rank, you could say “잠시 말씀 좀 나눠도 되겠습니까?” which is a much more polite version of the expression.





>>The polite form of 얘기 is 말씀



