Doctor Prisoner (10) 얘기 좀 해

2022-01-31
오정희: 어머 깜짝이야!
Jung-hee: You scared me!
나이제 : 어, 여기 계셨네
Yi-je: Oh, you were here.
오정희: 뭐야 얘네들.
Jung-hee: Who are these kids?
나이제: 인사해 제 동생이고요, 그리고 소금씨 동생 한빛, 이쪽은...
Yi-je: Say hello. This is my sister Sogeum and her younger brother Hanbit. And, this is…
한소금: 한소금입니다.
So-geum: (Nice to meet you.) I’m Han So-geum.
오정희: 소금인지 설탕인지 내가 알 바 아니고
나랑 얘기 좀 해.
Jung-hee: I don’t care whether you’re Sogeum or Daegeum. I need to speak with you.
Expression of the Week
얘기 좀 해 ((I) need to speak with you)
얘기 – n. talk; conversation; words that one exchanges with others
하다 – v. to do; perform, to perform a certain move, action, activity, etc.
Casual – 얘기 좀 해
Semi-polite – 얘기 좀 합시다. 얘기 좀 해요.
>>This expression is often used when you have a problem or complaint with the hearer and you need to “have a talk” with that person.
>>The expression is often used to someone who is of lower rank or younger. To someone who is older or of a higher rank, you could say “잠시 말씀 좀 나눠도 되겠습니까?” which is a much more polite version of the expression.
>>The polite form of 얘기 is 말씀
