Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Aileen FRISCH - How chasing the Olympic Dream led to a new home in South Korea

2022-01-31

Korea24

When German luger, Aileen Frisch, failed to make the national team in 2014, she thought her Olympic dream was over. But in an unexpected turn of events, she was approached by the South Korean national team to represent Team Korea at Pyeongchang 2018. Although hesitant at first, she eventually came around to the idea and with the Korean flag on her chest, she finished 8th in Pyeongchang, the highest ever finish for South Korea at a luge event.


Since then, South Korea has become a second home, and she will once again be representing Team Korea at Beijing 2022.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >