2022 Loona Concert “LOONAVERSE FROM”

Date: Feb. 12

Venue: Jangchung Arena





Loona will hold its first in-person concert in three years. Titled “Loonaverse: From,” the concert will take place on Feb. 12 at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul and will also be simultaneously streamed online. The group’s last in-person concert was held in February 2019. Loona is a 12 member group which debuted in 2018. The group’s hit songs include “Hi High” (2021) and “PTT (Paint the Town)” (2021). The group officially debuted in Japan in September last year.