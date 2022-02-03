‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ most watched K-pop MV on YouTube

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has become the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube.





The video achieved the feat, recording over 1.8 billion views since being released on June 15, 2018. The group’s agency said it is on its way to reaching 2 billion views soon.





Blackpink now has five videos with over 1 billion views – "How You Like That” (2020) with 1 billion views, “Kill This Love” (2019) with 1.5 billion views, “Boombayah” (2016) with 1.3 billion views and “As If It’s Your Last” (2017) with 1.1 billion views, along with "Ddu-du Ddu-du."