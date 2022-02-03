‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ most watched K-pop MV on YouTube

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Tiger and the Dried Persimmon (VOD)
2022-01-31
2022-02-03
Blackpink’s “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has become the most-watched K-pop music video on YouTube.
The video achieved the feat, recording over 1.8 billion views since being released on June 15, 2018. The group’s agency said it is on its way to reaching 2 billion views soon.
Blackpink now has five videos with over 1 billion views – "How You Like That” (2020) with 1 billion views, “Kill This Love” (2019) with 1.5 billion views, “Boombayah” (2016) with 1.3 billion views and “As If It’s Your Last” (2017) with 1.1 billion views, along with "Ddu-du Ddu-du."
2022-01-31
2021-12-31
2022-01-24
