P1Harmony to go on US concert tour





P1Harmony is set to launch its first US tour.





Titled “2022 P1Harmony Live Tour [P1ustage H: Peace],” the band will first perform in Seoul on Feb. 26 and tour eight different cities during the month of March.





Starting in New York on March 11, the band will travel to Washington D.C., Miami, Houston, Chicago, Denver, San Jose and wrap up the tour in Los Angeles on March 27.





PH1Harmony debuted in 2020 with “Siren.” On Jan. 3 the group released a brand new EP titled “Disharmony: Find Out.”