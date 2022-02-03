Ha Sung-woon to release new EP

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-03
Ha Sung-woon, a former member of the now-disbanded project band Wanna One, will release a new EP.
Titled “YOU,” the brand new album will drop on Feb. 9.
The EP consists of five tracks, with the lead track titled “Can’t Live Without You.”
Another track in the album, “Think of You,” was pre-released in 2019 as part of the soundtrack for the romantic comedy series “Her Private Life.”
