April to officially disband

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Tiger and the Dried Persimmon (VOD)
2022-01-31
2022-02-03
Girl group April will disband.
According to the group’s agency DSP Media, the members and agency have decided it would be best for the six members – Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel, and Jinsol – to go separate ways. It asked the public to support the six members in their new paths.
April debuted in 2015 with the song “Dream Candy.” The group has been embroiled in a number of bullying accusations.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-31
2021-12-31
2022-01-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >