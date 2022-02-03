Menu Content

April to officially disband

2022-02-03

K-POP Connection

ⓒ DSPmedia

Girl group April will disband. 


According to the group’s agency DSP Media, the members and agency have decided it would be best for the six members – Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel, and Jinsol – to go separate ways. It asked the public to support the six members in their new paths. 


April debuted in 2015 with the song “Dream Candy.” The group has been embroiled in a number of bullying accusations.

