Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
Once upon a time, in a small village, there lived an old couple.
Although the two were poor, they cared for one another very deeply and lived happily together.
The next day, the old man went to work to chop wood. He gathered up tree branches and loaded them on his wood carrier.
He was about to leave when he heard a songbird sing beautifully.
The old man sat there listening to the bird for a while, then stood up to go back down the mountain. That’s when he spotted a small spring.
“Oh look, a srping! I’d better drink some water from there.”
(To be continued)
