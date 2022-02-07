KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (January 31st~February 6th)

MC Wonyoung with special MC JUNGWON intro! (Music Bank)





Last week, ENHYPEN’s JUNWON stood as the special host on Music Bank to replace SUNGHOON, who was missing due to a medical operation schedule. The introduction of the two hosts, IVE’s WONYOUNG and ENHYPEN’s JUNGWON, ranked the first place on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, reaching 473K views just in three days.





