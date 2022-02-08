Ravi to release 2nd solo album





Ravi of VIXX will release his second solo album on February 8.





Titled “Love & Fight,” the album will be the rapper’s 2nd full-length solo album that consists of 11 tracks. The title track is called “Winner.”





“Winner” is about how a person's desire to win disappears when he or she is in love. Rapper Ash Island is featured on the song.





Ravi will hold a three-day concert called “2022 Ravi Concert - Revoir” from Feb. 25-27 at Olympic Hall.