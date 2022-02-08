U-Know Yunho to drop new Japanese EP

ⓒ SM Entertainment

TVXQ’s U-Know Yunho will drop a new Japanese EP on February 9.





The EP is titled “You are leaving first” (translated). The lead track has the same title and is an R&B song about the feeling of loneliness.





Other tracks on the album include an upbeat dance song “Refill,” a Latin dance track “Shake it like THIS,” and a ballad “Easy to Know.”

U-Know Yunho debuted as a solo artist in 2019 with an EP titled “True Colors.” His last solo album “Noir” was released in January 2021.