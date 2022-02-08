Momoland to appear as guest on Mexican TV show

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
2022-02-08
Momoland will appear on a local television program in Mexico.
The group left for Mexico on February 7, to make a guest appearance on the dance survival program “Todos a Bailar.” The group will also perform its newest song “Yummy Yummy Love” which was released last month.
Momoland collaborated with South American star Natti Natasha on the song.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-07
2021-12-31
2022-02-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >