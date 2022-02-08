STAYC to drop new EP

ⓒ Highup Entertainment

STAYC will release a brand new EP on February 21.





The new album is titled “Young-luv.com” and will drop on February 21 at 6 p.m.





The group’s agency said the upcoming EP will reveal the group’s upgraded music and their ability to take on a myriad of concepts.





STAYC debuted in November 2020 with the song “So Bad.”