STAYC to drop new EP

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
2022-02-08
STAYC will release a brand new EP on February 21.
The new album is titled “Young-luv.com” and will drop on February 21 at 6 p.m.
The group’s agency said the upcoming EP will reveal the group’s upgraded music and their ability to take on a myriad of concepts.
STAYC debuted in November 2020 with the song “So Bad.”
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-07
2021-12-31
2022-02-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >