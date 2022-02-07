ITZY The 1st Fan Meeting “Yes, Believe It, Let’s Fly!”

Date: Feb. 19

Venue: YES24 Live Hall





ITZY will be holding their first fanmeet, “Yes, Believe It, Let’s Fly!” on February 19 at Yes24 Live Hall. The event will also be live-streamed on BeyondLive for international fans. The group has had a fantastic 2021 with their 4th mini-album “Guess Who” entering the US Billboard 200 for the first time, in addition to ranking in the Artist 100 chart. The group also released “Crazy in Love” and their Japanese EP “It’z ITZY” last year.