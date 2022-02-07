Marian Yun, WFP Korea Office Director, on Food Insecurity Across the Globe

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges around the world, but food security is one that has been particularly affected. It is an issue that hits the poorest countries and the most vulnerable communities, and adding further pressure to the situation has been other natural disasters and crises. The organization at the forefront tackling all this is the World Food Programme. Marian Yun, the director of the WFP’s Korea office, joined Korea24 to share more about the urgent situations around the world, and what the WFP is doing to try and help these communities.