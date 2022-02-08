Pietari INKINEN - Sit-down with the new Music Director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
2022-02-08
In May last year, it was announced that Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen was chosen as the 9th Music Director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, beginning his term in 2022. The highly respected young maestro has been conducting since his teenage years, and has been sought after all over the world.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-07
2021-12-31
2022-02-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >