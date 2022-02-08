Menu Content

Pietari INKINEN - Sit-down with the new Music Director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra

2022-02-08

Korea24

In May last year, it was announced that Finnish conductor Pietari Inkinen was chosen as the 9th Music Director of the KBS Symphony Orchestra, beginning his term in 2022. The highly respected young maestro has been conducting since his teenage years, and has been sought after all over the world.

