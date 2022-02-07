Doctor Prisoner (11) 아니긴 뭐가 아니야

Lines

정의식: 우리 선과장님 참 여러 가지 하십니다.

보험사기에 허위진단서에 이제 하다하다 살인입니까?

Eui-sik: Dr. Seon, you really are too much. You were involved in insurance scams with false medical certificates and now murder?

선민식: 몇 번을 말씀 드립니까? 저 아니라니까요.

Min-sik: How many times do I have to tell you? It’s not me.

정의식: 아니긴 뭐가 아니야! 정의원 몸에서 포타슘 성분이 왕창 나왔는데!

당신 현장검거 될 때 포타슘 주사기 들고 있었잖아!

Eui-sik: What do you mean it wasn’t you? They found a lot of potassium in Rep. Jung’s body! When you were arrested on site, you had a potassium syringe in your hand!





Expression of the Week

아니긴 뭐가 아니야! (What do you mean it wasn’t you?)





아니기는 -





Casual – 아니긴 뭐가 아니야!

Semi-polite/polite – 아니긴 뭐가 아닙니까!





>>This expression is used by a speaker when the other party denies something as not being true. In the dialogue, Eui-sik is rebutting Min-sik’s claim that he didn’t do it as false.

>>You can also substitute other expressions instead of “뭐가” such as “누가,” “누굴,” “언제” etc. as in the following example.

A: 너 여행 간다면서? (I hear) You’re going on a trip?

B: 가긴 어딜 가? Going where? (Meaning I’m not going anywhere)



