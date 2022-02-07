Actor Hyun Bin to Marry Co-star Son Ye-jin in March

ⓒYONHAP News

Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin will tie the knot next month after dating for two years.

The two actors’ management agencies announced on Thursday that the couple will have a wedding at an undisclosed venue in Seoul in March. The ceremony will be held privately with just family members and close friends attending.

Both actors alerted fans of the news on their social media, with Son saying she has met someone who she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

The two starred in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018, reuniting in the hit TV drama “Crash Landing on You” in 2019. They began dating in March 2020.