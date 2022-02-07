Sampyo Industry President Booked for Violating New Accident Law

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-02-13
The head of Sampyo Industry became the first corporate head to face charges under a new law that holds management accountable for failing to prevent industrial accidents.
The labor ministry announced on Friday that it began raiding Sampyo Industry's headquarters in Seoul’s Jongno District at 9 a.m. as part of a probe into the collapse at one of its quarries in Yangju City, Gyeonggi Province that left three workers dead late last month.
It also booked the firm's CEO Lee Jong-shin on charges of violating the Serious Accident Punishment Act(SAPA), becoming the first corporate chief to face a probe under the new law that went into effect on January 27. The quarry accident occurred on January 29.
SAPA holds business owners or CEOs responsible for the work-related deaths of their hires with a prison term of one year or more and a fine of up to one billion won. The corporations or institutions involved are also subject to a fine of up to five billion won.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-07
2021-12-31
2022-02-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >