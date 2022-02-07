Korea Wins a Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal in First Week of Olympics

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Magic Spring Water (VOD)
2022-02-07
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-02-13
Speed skater Kim Min-seok won South Korea’s first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, taking bronze in the men's one-thousand-500 meter event on Tuesday.
In the competition at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, the 22-year-old finished the race with a time of one minute 44-point-24 seconds.
Kim had won bronze four years ago in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, becoming the first Asian to win an Olympic medal in the one-thousand-500 meter event.
A day later, short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon secured South Korea’s first gold medal of the Games.
Hwang won the gold in the men’s one-thousand-500 meter final at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday after crossing the finish line in two minutes nine-point-219 seconds.
Fellow Team Korea skaters Lee June-seo and Park Jang-hyuk finished fifth and seventh respectively.
With Wednesday's gold, Hwang is now a two-time Olympic medalist. He had previously won the silver medal in the men’s 500 meter event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong added to that medal tally on Friday night, winning silver in the women's one-thousand meter event.
Choi finished the race in one minute 28-point-443 seconds, a mere zero-point-052 seconds behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, who took gold.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-07
2021-12-31
2022-02-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >