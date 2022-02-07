S. Korea Adopts New Management System for Low-risk COVID-19 Patients

ⓒYONHAP News

Last week, the government introduced a new management system for low-risk COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home.

Under the revised system, low-risk COVID-19 patients who are responsible for their own at-home treatment no longer receive daily health checkup calls from medical workers.

Patients under the age of 60 without underlying conditions are classified as low-risk. This demographic accounts for approximately 80 percent of confirmed cases.

Low-risk patients are now expected to self-monitor their condition at home and contact local clinics by phone for consultations or to obtain medicine prescriptions.

Cohabitants of patients are permitted to pick up prescriptions. For patients living alone, local government offices or community health centers can deliver prescriptions upon request.

Restrictions have also been eased for those who come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Previously, such individuals were required to quarantine, but this requirement has been rescinded for those who are fully-vaccinated.

The government earlier also reduced isolation rules, with the required isolation period for people with COVID-19 now set at seven days from the time their samples were taken, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status.

Previously, COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated were to isolate for seven days, while those partially vaccinated or unvaccinated were to complete ten days of self-isolation. The new policy eliminates the disparity between the groups.

Also under previous rules, the isolation period was counted from the time symptoms presented for symptomatic people. For asymptomatic persons, the period was calculated from the date they tested positive. Under the new rules, the countdown for all groups will begin from the date the test was conducted.

One health official explained it is necessary to simplify and streamline guidelines amid a spike in cases due to the omicron variant.

The government also announced that it will allow schools to autonomously determine classroom density in the new academic year that begins in March, depending on their COVID-19 situation.