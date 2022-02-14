2022 ONEUS TOUR “BLOOD MOON” in Louisville, Kentucky

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Date: Feb. 26
Venue: Paristown Hall
ONEUS will be making a stop in Louisville, Kentucky as part of their US concert tour. The band will make a stop at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26 as part of their “Blood Moon” tour to promote the six-member band’s 6th release. The tour will make 14 stops in the US including Kentucky, and end on March 12 at Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California. It will be the group’s 2nd US tour since 2019’s “Fly With Us.”
