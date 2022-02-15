Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Chang Ki-ha to release debut solo album

2022-02-15

K-POP Connection


Singer and songwriter Chang Ki-ha will drop his debut solo album this month. 


Titled “Levitation,” (translated) the new album will be released on Feb. 22. Chang uploaded a humorous song titled “February 22, 2022” (translated) on YouTube ahead of his upcoming album release. 


Chang is best known for his role as lead vocalist in the indie rock band Kiha & The Faces which disbanded in 2018. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >