Chang Ki-ha to release debut solo album

Singer and songwriter Chang Ki-ha will drop his debut solo album this month.
Titled “Levitation,” (translated) the new album will be released on Feb. 22. Chang uploaded a humorous song titled “February 22, 2022” (translated) on YouTube ahead of his upcoming album release.
Chang is best known for his role as lead vocalist in the indie rock band Kiha & The Faces which disbanded in 2018.
