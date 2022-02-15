Tempest delays debut after members test positive for COVID-19

ⓒ YUE HUA Entertainment

Tempest, a brand new boy band, has postponed its debut after all members tested positive for COVID-19.





According to their management, Yue Hua Entertainment, all seven members had to get tested after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.





Tempest is composed of six Korean members (Hwarang, Eunchan, Lew, Hyungseop, Taerae, Hyuk) and one Vietnamese member (Hanbin). The group was originally scheduled to debut with its first EP “It’s ME, It’s WE” on Feb. 21, but the release was postponed to March 2.