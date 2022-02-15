Menu Content

Korean
English

Super Junior set to drop special single

2022-02-15

K-POP Connection

ⓒ LABEL SJ

Super Junior is set to release a special single. 


According to the group’s label, Super Junior’s new special single will be the band’s first music in a year. The group’s most recent release was its 10th full-length album “The Renaissance,” which dropped in March 2021. 


The exact comeback date has not been announced.

