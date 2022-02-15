ASTRO’s Sanha joins Krystal in upcoming KBS drama

ⓒ Fantagio

ASTRO’s Sanha has joined the cast of an upcoming romantic drama series called “Crazy Love.”





The series, also starring f(x)’s Krystal and veteran actor Kim Jae-wook, is a chaotic romance story about a rude but skilled math instructor and his terminally ill secretary. Kim stars as the rude and narcissistic math instructor while Krystal is his secretary.





Sanha will take the role of Krystal’s younger brother. Sanha debuted in 2016 as a member of ASTRO and officially started acting in 2019 through the drama “Love Formula 11M.”





“Crazy Love” will premiere on March 7 and air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on KBS2TV.