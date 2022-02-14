Doctor Prisoner (12) 웃음이 나와요?

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Goblin’s Magic Club (VOD)
Lines
김영선: 아니 난 속이 타 죽겠는데, 당신은 웃음이 나와요?
Young-sun: How can you laugh when I’m dying of frustration?
선민식: 속 탈 게 뭐 있어. 이제 곧 여기서 나갈 거고
어디든 갈 수 있는데.
Min-sik: Why are you frustrated? We’re going to get out of here soon and we’ll be able to go anywhere.
김영선: 그게 무슨 말이예요?
Young-sun: What do you mean?
선민식: 내가 쥔 패가 조커거든. 어디든 붙을 수 있는 최강 조커 패.
Min-sik: I have a Joker card in my hand. You know, a Joker card that can be used anywhere.
Expression of the Week
웃음이 나와요? (How can you laugh?)
웃음 – n. smile; laughter
나오다 – v. to come out; get out; be released
Casual – 웃음이 나와?
Semi-polite/polite – 웃음이 나와요?
>>This expression is used when the speaker is frustrated or worried about something, and the other person is laughing seemingly oblivious of what the speaker is feeling.
>>A speaker can usually use the expression as a complaint to the hearer.
>>”웃음이 나오다” literally means “a laugh comes out” and is used when someone laughs because they see or hear something fun. However, the expression can also be used when a person undergoes a ridiculous or outrageous situation and can do nothing but laugh, similar to the expression “어이가 없다.”
