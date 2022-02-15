Soko - Coming to Korea to become Fiji’s first classically trained vocalist

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Known as ‘the first classical vocalist of Fiji’, Baritone Soko left the Pacific island state over a decade ago and arrived on the shores of Korea to pursue his dream of becoming a classically trained singer.
For years he studied music, as well as the Korean language, and then he shot to fame in 2020 when he appeared on a popular television show featuring top male singers. And then on the first day of 2022, he won KBS’s ‘Immortal Songs (불후의 명곡)’, wowing audiences again with his powerful voice and fluent Korean.
