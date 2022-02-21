Short Tracker Choi Min-jeong Defends Title in Women's 1,500M

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2022-02-20
Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong defended her gold medal in the women's one-thousand-500 meter event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
In the final at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, Choi finished first with a time of two minutes 17-point-789 seconds.
She had previously won gold in the same event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics four years ago.
Tonight's victory secures the 23-year-old's third medal in Beijing, having already collected two silvers in the one-thousand meter race and three-thousand meter relay.
In the one-thousand-500 meter semifinals, Choi set a new Olympic record with a time of two minutes 16-point-831 seconds.
South Korea has now accrued a cumulative 25 Olympic gold medals in short track events, surpassing the 24 gold medals earned in archery.
