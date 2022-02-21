N. Korea Marks 80th Birth Anniversary of Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un in Attendance

ⓒYONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended an event marking the 80th anniversary of his father Kim Jong-il’s birth.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Wednesday that a "central reporting" assembly was held in front of Kim Jong-il’s statue in the northwestern city of Samjiyon near Mount Baekdu the previous day.

Kim laid a flower basket in front of the statue and paid his respects to the former leader, the media outlet said, without specifying whether he issued an address or a message during the event.

Senior Pyongyang officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, and Premier Kim Tok-hun, were also in attendance, along with the leader’s powerful sister Kim Yo-jong.

Ri Il-hwan, a member of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party’s politburo, presented a report during the gathering calling for the continuation of the deceased ex-leader’s achievement of a"self-reliant revolution” and the completion of his vision.