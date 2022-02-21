Members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok

Genres: K-pop, electronic dance-pop

Labels: Cube

Active from: 2016

Associated acts: United Cube, Triple H





Biography:

Pentagon is a multinational boy band that was established in 2016 by Cube Entertainment. The group has nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Hinwon ,Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group originally had ten members ,but E’Dawn left the group and the label in 2018. The group debuted with the self-titled EP in October 2016.





Studio Albums

UNIVERSE: THE HISTORY (full length, 2020)

UNIVERSE: THE BLACK HALL (full length, 2020)

Gorilla (full length, 2017)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

INVITE U (EP, 2022)

Cerberus (single, 2021)

LOVE or TAKE (EP, 2021)

불꽃 (single, 2020)

WE:TH (EP, 2020)

HAPPINESS/SHA LA LA (EP, 2020)

COSMO (EP, 2020)

SUM(MER) (EP, 2019)

Genie:us (EP, 2019)

Thumbs Up! (EP, 2018)

Positive (EP, 2018)

DEMO_02 (EP, 2017)

머뭘러줘 (single, 2017)

DEMO_01 (EP, 2017)

CEREMONY (EP, 2017)

Beautiful (single, 2017)

GORILLA (EP, 2017)

Five Senses (EP, 2016)

Pentagon (EP, 2016)