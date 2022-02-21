Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Shim Cheong, the Good Daughter (VOD)
2022-02-21
#Artist Search l 2022-02-21
Members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, Wooseok
Genres: K-pop, electronic dance-pop
Labels: Cube
Active from: 2016
Associated acts: United Cube, Triple H
Biography:
Pentagon is a multinational boy band that was established in 2016 by Cube Entertainment. The group has nine members: Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Hinwon ,Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok. The group originally had ten members ,but E’Dawn left the group and the label in 2018. The group debuted with the self-titled EP in October 2016.
Studio Albums
UNIVERSE: THE HISTORY (full length, 2020)
UNIVERSE: THE BLACK HALL (full length, 2020)
Gorilla (full length, 2017)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
INVITE U (EP, 2022)
Cerberus (single, 2021)
LOVE or TAKE (EP, 2021)
불꽃 (single, 2020)
WE:TH (EP, 2020)
HAPPINESS/SHA LA LA (EP, 2020)
COSMO (EP, 2020)
SUM(MER) (EP, 2019)
Genie:us (EP, 2019)
Thumbs Up! (EP, 2018)
Positive (EP, 2018)
DEMO_02 (EP, 2017)
머뭘러줘 (single, 2017)
DEMO_01 (EP, 2017)
CEREMONY (EP, 2017)
Beautiful (single, 2017)
GORILLA (EP, 2017)
Five Senses (EP, 2016)
Pentagon (EP, 2016)
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-21
2022-02-23
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >