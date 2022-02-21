2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Date: March 5-6
Venue: Olympic Hall, Songpa-gu, Seoul
Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be holding a fan event titled “Fanlive MOA X TOGETHER” both online and offline for two days in March. The event will be held from March 5-6 at Olympic Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul allowing both fans in Korea as well as abroad to see the quintet as one on stage. The event is the group’s third fanlive, and follows their debut anniversary which falls on March 4. In line with the group’s immense global popularity, the March 6 show will include performances of the group’s foreign-language tracks.
