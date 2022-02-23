Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 14th~20th)

2022-02-23

Why is Dabom crying? (The Return of Superman Ep.418-6)


ⓒKBS

On last week’s , actor Baek Sunghyun’s wife, Dabom, burst into tears reading Sunghyun’s letter. 


On the episode, Baek Sunghyun spent a whole day taking care of his daughter Seoyoon by himself, while Dabom was given a day off being free from babysitting. 


When it was time for her to come back home, Sunghyun waited for her with some special decoration using roses and handed her a handwritten letter from the bottom of his heart.


The video clip ranked the highest views of KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 75K views and 1.6K likes. 


TROS highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM2lhuKVM3Y

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >