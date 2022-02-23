KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 14th~20th)

Why is Dabom crying? (The Return of Superman Ep.418-6)





ⓒKBS

On last week’s , actor Baek Sunghyun’s wife, Dabom, burst into tears reading Sunghyun’s letter.





On the episode, Baek Sunghyun spent a whole day taking care of his daughter Seoyoon by himself, while Dabom was given a day off being free from babysitting.





When it was time for her to come back home, Sunghyun waited for her with some special decoration using roses and handed her a handwritten letter from the bottom of his heart.





The video clip ranked the highest views of KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 75K views and 1.6K likes.





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KM2lhuKVM3Y