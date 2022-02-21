Doctor Prisoner (13) 딱 걸렸어

Lines

이재환: 야 우리가 그렇게 쉽게 무너질 것 같아?

너 딱 걸렸어.

Jae-hwan: Did you think we’d go down that easily?

You’re busted.

이재준: 재환아 그래서 니가 죽는 거야. 멍청해서.

Jae-joon: Jae-hwan, that’s why you’re gonna die. Because you’re stupid.

이재환: 뭐?

Jae-hwan: What?





Expression of the Week

딱 걸렸어 (you’re busted)





딱 – adv. Resolutely, decisively, flatly, completely, right away

걸리다 – v. to be caught, or spotted, involved





Casual – 딱 걸렸어

Semi-polite/polite – 딱 걸렸어요





>>This expression is used when the other person is trying to hide something or has made a mistake and that was discovered by the speaker.

>>”딱” in this expression emphasizes that the person’s secret or mistake has been caught “definitely” or “certainly.”



