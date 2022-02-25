Menu Content

Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1107 | February 25th)

2022-02-25


STAYC is back with an EP < YOUNG-LUV.COM > and performing tonight with the title track < RUN2U > on Music Bank tonight. Last year, STAYC established themselves as one of the most popular K-pop female groups making great hits with < ASAP > and < Stereotype >. Welcoming 2022, STAYC now talks about passionate love through as it is shown in the lyrics that say “I’LL RUN TO YOU”. 


Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv

