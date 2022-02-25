Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1107 | February 25th)

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Shim Cheong, the Good Daughter (VOD)
2022-02-21
STAYC is back with an EP < YOUNG-LUV.COM > and performing tonight with the title track < RUN2U > on Music Bank tonight. Last year, STAYC established themselves as one of the most popular K-pop female groups making great hits with < ASAP > and < Stereotype >. Welcoming 2022, STAYC now talks about passionate love through
Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-21
2022-02-25
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >