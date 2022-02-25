Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

ITZY to drop new Japanese album

2022-02-25

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY will release a new Japanese EP in April.


The new EP is titled “Voltage” and will drop on April 6. The new album will contain four songs, including the title track and “Spice.”


The five member group made its Japanese debut in December of last year with the digital album, “IT’s ITZY.”

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >