(G)-IDLE to release first full-length album

(G)-IDLE will be releasing its first full-length album next month.





The album is titled “I Never Die” and will drop on March 14.





The teaser image for the new album has been released on their official social media. It will be the group’s first album since its debut in May 2018, and the first new release since one of its members left the group after being embroiled in a bullying scandal last year.





The group currently consists of five members: Miyeon, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua and Minnie.