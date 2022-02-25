JYP’s new girl group to hold debut showcase in March

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

JYP Entertainment’s new girl group Nmixx will hold its debut showcase on March 1.





The group was supposed to hold the showcase on Feb. 22, but it was pushed back to March 1st after a member tested positive for COVID-19.





Nmixx has seven members, and the group name is pronounced N mix.





The group’s debut EP “Ad Mare,” which was released on Feb. 22, landed at No. 2 on the worldwide iTunes albums chart and No. 12 on the European iTunes chart a day after its release.





The EP topped iTunes top albums charts in regions like Taiwan, Brazil and Mexico.