BTOB back together after completing military service

2022-02-21
2022-02-25
BTOB released its 3rd full-length album on February 21.
The album, titled “Be Together,” celebrates the group’s 10th debut anniversary and marks the first time that all six members of the group are together for an album.
The last EP the group released with all members was “This is Us” in June 2018.
It has been about four years since the band took a hiatus as a group as members took turns serving mandatory military services. The last two members, Lim Hyun-sik and Yook Sung-jae, were discharged in November last year.
