Overseas Voting for Presidential Election Begins

ⓒYONHAP News

Overseas voting for the 2022 presidential election started on Wednesday in over 100 countries, continuing for six days until February 28.

According to the National Election Commission, overseas voters will be able to cast their ballots at 177 diplomatic offices and 219 polling stations across 115 countries between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The number of registered overseas Korean voters is estimated at about 226-thousand.

Absentee voting will not, however, take place in Ukraine due to the escalating tensions there involving Russia.

To vote, citizens must provide photo identification, such as a passport or resident registration card.