US Welcomes S. Korea's Decision to Join Sanctions on Russia

ⓒYONHAP News

The U.S. has welcomed South Korea's decision to join international sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said Friday in a press briefing that the U.S. welcomes comments made by South Korea and its willingness to impose sanctions on Russia as so many other countries are doing.

Kirby said countries are making very clear their condemnation of the invasion, and again welcomed South Korea's contributions to that effort.

He said the clear message from the international community is that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to isolate himself and his people by these "reckless and unlawful" actions.

On whether to request Seoul's support over the Ukraine crisis, Kirby had said in January that it is up to the Korean government but that Ukraine would welcome its support.

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday the use of armed force that claims innocent lives cannot be justified under any circumstance and expressed the will to join global sanctions against Russia.

Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and vowed to join the international community to impose sanctions against Moscow.

The ministry said in a statement that the government strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it is in violation of the UN charter.

The ministry said any use of force causing the loss of innocent lives is entirely unjustifiable, and stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence must be respected.

It added that South Korea, as a responsible member of the international community, will support and participate in international efforts, including economic sanctions, aimed at curbing Russia’s encroachment and resolving the situation peacefully.

The foreign ministry on Friday advised the evacuation of South Koreans staying in areas of Belarus that border the Ukraine.

The ministry said it decided to issue a Level Three travel alert to ensure the safety of Korean citizens in the border area. Under the advisory that took effect from Saturday, residents in the Brest and Gomel regions of Belarus are advised to leave the area.

The ministry asked them to move to a safer place if they don't have urgent business that bars them from leaving. People traveling to the area are also urged to postpone or cancel their plans.

The ministry operates a four-tier advisory scheme with the strongest Level Four indicating a travel ban. On February 13, a travel ban was issued for all regions of Ukraine.

On Thursday, a Level Three alert was issued for areas in Russia bordering Ukraine.