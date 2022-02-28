The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)

Once upon a time, there lived four dragon kings of the sea each protecting an underwater domain.

The dragon king that oversaw the southern sea fell seriously ill.

A divine being from the heavenly kingdom came to see the ailing king.

Then, the divine old man drew the king a picture of a rabbit before vanishing.

The turtle swam toward the shore with the precious drawing of the rabbit.

That was when a white furry creature hopped down the mountain.

Fearing that the land animal might change his mind, the turtle carried the rabbit on his back and quickly swam to the sea palace.

(To be continued)