KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 21st~27th)





STAYC’s < RUN2U > performance on Music Bank ranked the first place on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week, reaching 280K views and 30K likes just in three days. STAYC dropped an EP < YOUNG-LUV.COM > on February 21st and made a comeback stage on Music Bank with the title track < RUN2U >, showing their strong vocal and dancing skills. The fancy and modern stage set that resembled a subway station stood out along with their pinkish funky outfits.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nn3ZTpE41IY