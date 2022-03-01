Mike KIM - The rise and rise of the Korea Legacy Committee despite the COVID-19 pandemic

We first spoke to Mike Kim, the founder and board chair of the Korea Legacy Committee, in September 2019, where he told us about the charity he had started to help feed the elderly in poverty, and his bold plans for the future.





Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but despite challenges thrown up by that situation, the Committee has continued to grow, with more volunteers than ever and more college chapters around the country. The organization now has ambitious plans to open its own space in Seoul this year to produce their own dorsirak lunch boxes for their regular food drives.