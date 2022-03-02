Menu Content

Red Velvet to release new album this month

2022-03-02

K-POP Connection


Red Velvet will make a comeback with a brand new album this month.


The album is titled “The ReVe Festival 2022 - Fee My Rhythm.” It will hit local music stores on March 21. 


The EP consists of six tracks, including the title, “Feel My Rhythm.”


Ahead of the concert, the group will hold a series of concerts in Seoul from March 19-20. It will be the group’s first in-person concert in over two-years. 

