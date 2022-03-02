Menu Content

Seventeen ranks No. 3 on IFPI’s 2021 global album sales chart

2022-03-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen has ranked No. 3 on the 2021 global album sales chart for the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). 


With the ranking, the group became the highest-ranking K-pop artist on the chart. 

According to IFPI’s official homepage, the 13-member group put its name on the chart with its ninth EP, “Attacca.” The album ranked 3rd place after Adele’s “30” and ABBA’s “Voyage.”


IFPI’s global album sales chart combines global sales of physical albums and digital album downloads to rank the top albums in a calendar year. 

