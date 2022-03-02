Seventeen ranks No. 3 on IFPI’s 2021 global album sales chart

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The Rabbit’s Liver (VOD)
2022-02-28
2022-03-02
Seventeen has ranked No. 3 on the 2021 global album sales chart for the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
With the ranking, the group became the highest-ranking K-pop artist on the chart.
According to IFPI’s official homepage, the 13-member group put its name on the chart with its ninth EP, “Attacca.” The album ranked 3rd place after Adele’s “30” and ABBA’s “Voyage.”
IFPI’s global album sales chart combines global sales of physical albums and digital album downloads to rank the top albums in a calendar year.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-02-28
2022-02-28
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >