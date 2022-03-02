Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

BTS’ ‘Butter’ MV tops 700 mln views

2022-03-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

The music video for BTS’ “Butter” has garnered over 700 million views on YouTube, becoming the 10th video from the group to hit the milestone. 


The MV broke the 700 million threshold around 9 months after it was uploaded on the site in May of last year. 


The song earned over 100 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >