BTS’ ‘Butter’ MV tops 700 mln views

The music video for BTS’ “Butter” has garnered over 700 million views on YouTube, becoming the 10th video from the group to hit the milestone.





The MV broke the 700 million threshold around 9 months after it was uploaded on the site in May of last year.





The song earned over 100 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.