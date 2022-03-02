Menu Content

Korean
English

BTS to hold four in-person concerts in Las Vegas

2022-03-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS will hold four live concerts in Las Vegas next month. 


The concert series, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Las Vegas,” will be held at Allegiant Stadium from April 8-9 and again from April 15-16. 


The shows will also be available for live viewing on a big screen at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena while the April 16 show will be streamed live online. 


The concerts will be the first BTS concerts in the US in about four months following the group’s LA concerts held in November and December last year. 

